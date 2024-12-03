AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
AIRLINK 155.01 Increased By ▲ 12.54 (8.8%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.44%)
DFML 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.23%)
DGKC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (5.03%)
FCCL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
FFBL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
FFL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
HUBC 109.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.3%)
HUMNL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
KEL 5.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.75%)
NBP 75.66 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.77%)
OGDC 191.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PAEL 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
PPL 165.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.88%)
PRL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.53%)
PTC 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.33%)
SEARL 96.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
TOMCL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.86%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TREET 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
TRG 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,170 Increased By 74.3 (0.67%)
BR30 33,529 Increased By 274.4 (0.83%)
KSE100 104,258 Increased By 983.5 (0.95%)
KSE30 32,206 Increased By 236.8 (0.74%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX tepid on dollar strength, stocks rally on global tech boost

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 12:58pm

Asian currencies fell on Tuesday, led by the Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah, as dollar strength persisted following US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats, while regional stocks rallied on Wall Street’s tech performance.

The rupiah was down as much as 0.4% to 15,958 dollar, as of 0339 GMT, its steepest fall since mid-August, while the ringgit weakened 0.3% to its lowest level since Nov. 22.

Trump’s tariff threat last week on China, Southeast Asia’s largest trading partner, had left investors rattled, driving them away from riskier Asian assets and towards the safety of the dollar.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller signalled his inclination to support another interest rate cut this month given the projected decline in inflation to 2%, boosting market expectations of a rate cut to 73%.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, edged up 0.2% to 106.53, reflecting a nearly 6% increase since early October, when Trump’s re-election prospects began influencing markets.

The headline inflation in Indonesia eased in November, providing room for the central bank to consider cutting its policy rates.

Bank Indonesia (BI) cut interest rates in September, just ahead of the US Federal Reserve starting its easing cycle, but since then has held its key rate at 6%.

“In countries such as Indonesia, priority has been placed on currency stability and rate cuts have been postponed despite an economic slowdown, which could have negative impact on the domestic economy,” said Ryota Abe, an economist at SMBC.

Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah leads losses among Asian FX

Analysts are closely monitoring inflation data across Asia this week, with South Korea’s November inflation coming in below expectations, following Indonesia’s release on Monday and upcoming reports from the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Equities in the region rallied, with technology stocks leading the charge.

Shares in Taiwan, South Korean , Japan and Indonesia climbed more than 1% each, taking their cues from record highs hit on Wall Street overnight.

Shares in Singapore rose as much as 1.3%, touching their highest levels since early November 2007.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares added over 1%, marking its steepest rise since Nov. 12.

Among other Asian currencies, the Thai baht was the only outlier, rising 0.2%.

Traders reacted to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira’s statement suggesting further rate cuts due to low inflation, ahead of the next policy review on Dec. 18.

Asian currencies Thai baht Indonesian rupiah

Comments

200 characters

Asian FX tepid on dollar strength, stocks rally on global tech boost

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, crosses 104,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Armed forces with nation’s support capable of guarding country against ‘entire spectrum of threats’: COAS Munir

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices trade in tight range ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Economic reform agenda: Govt has no room for complacency, says Aurangzeb

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Read more stories