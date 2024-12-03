AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
AIRLINK 152.75 Increased By ▲ 10.28 (7.22%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.57%)
DFML 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.69%)
DGKC 93.60 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (4.8%)
FCCL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
FFBL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.37%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
HUBC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
HUMNL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.75%)
NBP 75.90 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (3.1%)
OGDC 191.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIBTL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.3%)
PRL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PTC 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
SEARL 96.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.76%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
TOMCL 34.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
TPLP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
TREET 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TRG 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
UNITY 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,156 Increased By 60.5 (0.54%)
BR30 33,499 Increased By 244.8 (0.74%)
KSE100 104,181 Increased By 905.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 32,169 Increased By 200 (0.63%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China lifts final trade restrictions on Australian meat processors

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 12:46pm

CANBERRA/SYDNEY: China has lifted trade restrictions on two Australian meat processing facilities, allowing the full resumption of red meat exports to the country, the Australian government said on Tuesday.

Beijing has now removed restrictions from all 10 Australian abattoirs it banned between 2020 and 2022.

The bans were imposed around the time that China blocked imports of commodities including coal, barley and wine from Australia after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

Almost all those restrictions have been removed since a new government won power in Canberra in 2022, with trade in lobster, the final banned product, set to restart by year-end.

“This is great news for Australian exporters, producers and farmers,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

“Since we were elected we’ve worked tirelessly to resume trade and that’s exactly what we are seeing. It’s a win for trade and a win for Australian jobs.”

China is the second largest market for Australian beef and veal after the United States, receiving around 200,000 metric tons a year worth around $1.5 billion in recent years, Australian trade data show.

Australia’s ‘balance’ in focus as Albanese to meet China’s Xi

Australia was still able to ship beef to China when the abattoirs were banned because other processors were not subject to restrictions.

Australian beef exports have surged this year as the country steps into the gap left by low US production, though most of the increase has been in shipments to the United States and Japan.

China australia Australia china trade China lifted trade restrictions

Comments

200 characters

China lifts final trade restrictions on Australian meat processors

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, crosses 104,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Armed forces with nation’s support capable of guarding country against ‘entire spectrum of threats’: COAS Munir

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices trade in tight range ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Economic reform agenda: Govt has no room for complacency, says Aurangzeb

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Read more stories