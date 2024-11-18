AGL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
AIRLINK 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DFML 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
DGKC 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.67%)
FCCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
FFBL 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.59%)
FFL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.55%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.37%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
PPL 153.15 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.31%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 17.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (7.19%)
SEARL 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TOMCL 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.65%)
TPLP 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.18%)
UNITY 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 10,097 Increased By 11.3 (0.11%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
KSE100 94,728 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.04%)
KSE30 29,377 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.11%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia’s ‘balance’ in focus as Albanese to meet China’s Xi

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 11:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet China’s President Xi Jinping in Brazil on Monday, as Beijing seeks to promote Australia as a model for trading with China in a Trump era, even as Canberra draws closer defence ties with Washington.

The meeting with Xi, which Australian officials said would take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, comes a year after Albanese travelled to Beijing to end a years-long diplomatic dispute that saw billions of dollars worth of Australian exports to its largest trading partner blocked.

The pledge by the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump to impose hefty tariffs on China appears in contrast to Australia’s policy of stabilising ties and exporting iron ore, gas and agricultural produce to China’s complementary economy, analysts said.

Albanese said on Sunday he would not get involved in bilateral relations between Beijing and Washington, when asked by reporters about Trump’s pledge of China tariffs.

Albanese told reporters Australia had not changed its position on any of the differences it has with Beijing, and exports to China created jobs in Australia.

The US Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, said in a speech on Monday that Australia was “hand’s down our most glorious friend”.

She highlighted increased defence cooperation between Washington and Canberra, and plans to develop Australia’s critical minerals sector to break China’s “chokehold”.

Xi vows to work with Trump team as he meets Biden in Peru

“Australian policy with Washington in the Trump era looks increasingly like it is going to be running on two tracks – with deepening and intensifying ties in security, with a more discordant and combative relationship on trade,” said Lowy Institute senior fellow for East Asia, Richard McGregor.

In an editorial last week, the state-owned China Daily newspaper said Australia was a model for US allies in a Trump era, because it had shaken off Washington’s “anti-China spell” to balance trade with China.

“It is true that Canberra’s position on trade with China is vastly different to Washington’s and this difference will only be magnified by the arrival of the Trump administration,” said James Laurenceson, Director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney.

There was no prospect of Australia joining the US in imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, for example, and Canberra and Beijing were strong supporters of the World Trade Organization to resolve trade disputes, he said.

Donald Trump China australia World Trade Organization Brazil Xi Jinping Anthony Albanese G20 summits Australia China Relations Institute

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s ‘balance’ in focus as Albanese to meet China’s Xi

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Cargo ship unloads its containers: Direct Pak-BD route marks rebuilding ties

Pakistan win toss, bat in final T20 against Australia

Oil nudges higher after Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module to avoid lengthy refund processes

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

Read more stories