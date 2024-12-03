Markets Print 2024-12-03
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 02, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 277.24 278.98 AED 75.35 76.00
EURO 290.43 292.69 SAR 73.61 74.20
GBP 350.52 353.23 INTERBANK 277.80 278.00
JPY 1.82 1.87
