Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 02, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.24   278.98    AED                75.35     76.00
EURO                290.43   292.69    SAR                73.61     74.20
GBP                 350.52   353.23    INTERBANK         277.80    278.00
JPY                                                        1.82      1.87
=========================================================================

