KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 02, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 103,274.95 High: 103,386.47 Low: 101,921.21 Net Change: 1917.63 Volume (000): 695,792 Value (000): 33,053,848 Makt Cap (000) 3,169,917,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,200.46 NET CH (+) 228.71 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,882.66 NET CH (+) 509.49 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,144.18 NET CH (+) 400.5 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,638.83 NET CH (+) 151.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,053.40 NET CH (+) 16.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,056.98 NET CH (+) 114.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-December-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024