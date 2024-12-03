Markets Print 2024-12-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 02, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 103,274.95
High: 103,386.47
Low: 101,921.21
Net Change: 1917.63
Volume (000): 695,792
Value (000): 33,053,848
Makt Cap (000) 3,169,917,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,200.46
NET CH (+) 228.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,882.66
NET CH (+) 509.49
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,144.18
NET CH (+) 400.5
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,638.83
NET CH (+) 151.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,053.40
NET CH (+) 16.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,056.98
NET CH (+) 114.05
------------------------------------
As on: 02-December-2024
====================================
