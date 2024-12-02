AGL 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
Markets

Saudi Aramco holds Dec LPG OSPs steady, Sonatrach cuts by 2-3%

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 03:27pm

MOSCOW: Oil producer Saudi Aramco left its December official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) unchanged while Algeria’s Sonatrach cut theirs by 2-3% due to rising supply in the Mediterranean region, traders said.

Aramco’s December OSP for propane was stable at $635 per metric ton while butane was $630 per ton.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is mainly used as a fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sinopec, Aramco start building petrochemical complex in China’s Fujian

Sonatrach lowered its December OSP for propane by $10 per ton to $585 and cut its OSP for butane by $15 per ton to $585.

Aramco’s LPG OSPs are used as a reference for contracts to send the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach’s OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkiye.

