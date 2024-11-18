AGL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
AIRLINK 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
DFML 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
DGKC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
FCCL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.41%)
FFBL 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.59%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.55%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.57%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
OGDC 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.61%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
PPL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.54%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 17.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (7.19%)
SEARL 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TOMCL 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.65%)
TPLP 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.18%)
UNITY 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 10,097 Increased By 11.3 (0.11%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
KSE100 94,728 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.04%)
KSE30 29,377 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.11%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sinopec, Aramco start building petrochemical complex in China’s Fujian

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 11:32am

SINGAPORE: Sinopec Corp said on Monday that the company and Saudi Aramco have started constructing a refinery and petrochemical complex in southeast China’s Fujian province.

The new venture includes a 16 million metric ton-per-year (tpy), or 320,000 barrels per day refinery, a 1.5 million tpy ethylene plant, a 2 million paraxylene facility as well as a 300,000 tonnage crude oil terminal, Sinopec said in a statement.

Fujian Petrochemical - a joint venture between Sinopec and the Fujian government - will hold a 50% stake in the venture, and Saudi Aramco and Sinopec will each own 25%, Sinopec said.

Sinopec starts up ethylene complex in north China’s Tianjin

The project is slated to become operational in 2030, and once in production, it will be able to supply 5 million tons of petrochemical feedstocks annually.

Sinopec did not provide details on the investment value of the project.

Sinopec and Aramco signed a preliminary agreement to build the complex two years ago.

China Saudi Aramco Sinopec

Comments

200 characters

Sinopec, Aramco start building petrochemical complex in China’s Fujian

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Cargo ship unloads its containers: Direct Pak-BD route marks rebuilding ties

Pakistan win toss, bat in final T20 against Australia

Oil nudges higher after Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module to avoid lengthy refund processes

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

Read more stories