Saudi market falls on regional geopolitics; Qatar flat

Saudi Arabia’s stock market eased in early trade on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East as Israel resumed attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement.

A truce between Israel and Lebanon took effect on Wednesday, but each side accused the other of breaching the ceasefire.

In a statement, the Lebanese health ministry said several people were wounded in two Israeli strikes in south Lebanon.

Air strikes also intensified in Syria, as President Bashar al-Assad vowed to crush insurgents who had swept into the city of Aleppo.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, hit by a 0.7% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and a 1.3% fall in Al Rajhi Bank.

Most Gulf shares fall as geopolitical concerns mount

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.5%. The Qatari index was flat in a choppy trade.