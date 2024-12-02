Futures spread down 436bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 436bps to 8.34 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 117.4 percent to 396.39 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 182.34 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 133.1 percent to Rs 16.00 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.86 billion.

