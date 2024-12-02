AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

Minister, NCA discuss technical support for restoration of religious sites

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: The Provincial Minister for Minorities, Ramesh Singh Arora, chaired a significant meeting at the National College of Arts (NCA), where discussions focused on the technical support required for the restoration and upgradation of religious places of worship, including Gurdwaras, Churches, and other places of spiritual importance.

The meeting was attended by NCA Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Murtaza Jafferi, and faculty members of the institution.

During the meeting, Minister Arora emphasized the importance of collaboration with third-party experts to provide technical input and support for the restoration and preservation of these religious sites, ensuring their historical and cultural significance is maintained for future generations.

The NCA administration presented a comprehensive documentary that highlighted the college’s rich heritage and its role in fostering artistic excellence. Additionally, another archival documentary showcased the significant contributions of Sikh students during the era of Mayo School of Arts.

These documentaries provided the minister with a deeper understanding of NCA’s role in preserving cultural diversity.

The NCA administration also informed Minister Arora about an upcoming project – a documentary on the first-ever Sikh vice-chancellor of NCA, a significant figure in the college’s history. The minister lauded the initiative, emphasizing the importance of documenting such milestones that reflect the institution’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural unity.

