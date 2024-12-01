AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
World

US blames Assad’s reliance on Russia, Iran for loss of Aleppo control

AFP Published 01 Dec, 2024 12:33pm

WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday said Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad lost control of Aleppo because of his reliance on Russia and Iran.

Syria: rebels control most of Aleppo

Syria’s “reliance on Russia and Iran,” along with its refusal to move forward with a 2015 peace process outlined by the UN Security Council, “created the conditions now unfolding,” National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement.

He added: “At the same time, the United States has nothing to do with this offensive, which is led by Hay’at Tahir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization.”

