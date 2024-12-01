AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-01

Syria: rebels control most of Aleppo

AFP Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

BEIRUT, Lebanon: A monitor of Syria’s war said on Saturday that rebels controlled most of Aleppo, reporting Russian air strikes on parts of Syria’s second city for the first time since 2016.

Fighters have pressed a lightning offensive against forces of the Iranian- and Russian-backed Syrian government since Wednesday, as a fragile ceasefire took effect in neighbouring Lebanon between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, a Damascus ally, after two months of all-out war.

“Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions... took control of most of the city and government centres and prisons”, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, “without meeting great resistance”.

Overnight, Russian “warplanes launched raids on areas of Aleppo city for the first time since 2016”, added the Observatory which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

HTS, a jihadist alliance led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch, controls swathes of the Idlib region in Syria’s northwest, as well as parts of neighbouring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said later on Saturday that “at least 16 civilians were killed and 20 others wounded” when “warplanes, likely Russian, targeted civilian vehicles” at a roundabout in the part of the city that has been overrun by fighters.

Syria human rights Russian airstrikes

Comments

200 characters

Syria: rebels control most of Aleppo

SC set to hear ‘mega loan write-off’ case on 3rd

Tax evaders: FBR not in favour of name-and-shame policy

Nov collection short of target

‘A solution to all problems’ Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

5G launch: 2600 band’s 140MHZ deficit constitutes NERA’s key concern

Govt denies ‘firing by LEAs’ on protesters

Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate

PM vows to strengthen HIV national response

PPP reaffirms its commitment to democracy

KP CM orders dismantling of bunkers in Kurram

Read more stories