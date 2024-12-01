Nov collection short of target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revenue collection would reach over Rs 855 billion during November 2024 against the target of Rs1,003 billion, reflecting a gap of Rs148 billion.

Senior FBR officials told Business Recorder that till now provisional tax collection stood at Rs851 billion during November 2024 against the assigned target of Rs1,003 billion, showing a gap of Rs152 billion. However, this gap would be reduced to Rs 150 billion during the period under review.

The FBR is expecting additional revenue of Rs4-5 billion on compilation of final figures and reconciliation of data.

The FBR has collected Rs4,295 billion during first five months of 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs 4,639 billion set for July-November of current fiscal year, reflecting a shortfall of Rs344 billion.

Sharing the updated figures, officials added that the FBR has collected Rs851 billion in November 2024 against Rs736 billion in November 2023, reflecting a massive increase of Rs 115 billion.

