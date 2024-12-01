AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-01

Nov collection short of target

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revenue collection would reach over Rs 855 billion during November 2024 against the target of Rs1,003 billion, reflecting a gap of Rs148 billion.

Senior FBR officials told Business Recorder that till now provisional tax collection stood at Rs851 billion during November 2024 against the assigned target of Rs1,003 billion, showing a gap of Rs152 billion. However, this gap would be reduced to Rs 150 billion during the period under review.

The FBR is expecting additional revenue of Rs4-5 billion on compilation of final figures and reconciliation of data.

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

The FBR has collected Rs4,295 billion during first five months of 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs 4,639 billion set for July-November of current fiscal year, reflecting a shortfall of Rs344 billion.

Sharing the updated figures, officials added that the FBR has collected Rs851 billion in November 2024 against Rs736 billion in November 2023, reflecting a massive increase of Rs 115 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR

Comments

200 characters

Nov collection short of target

SC set to hear ‘mega loan write-off’ case on 3rd

Tax evaders: FBR not in favour of name-and-shame policy

‘A solution to all problems’ Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

5G launch: 2600 band’s 140MHZ deficit constitutes NERA’s key concern

Govt denies ‘firing by LEAs’ on protesters

Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate

PM vows to strengthen HIV national response

PPP reaffirms its commitment to democracy

KP CM orders dismantling of bunkers in Kurram

Read more stories