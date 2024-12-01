AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-01

ACCA celebrates 120 years & counting

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

KARACHI: ACCA, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, will mark a significant occasion this weekend as it celebrates 120 years since its creation. Founded in London by a group of eight accountants on 30 November 1904, it has since grown into a global network of more than 252,500 members and 526,000 future members across 180 countries.

Head of ACCA Pakistan Assad Hameed Khan said, “By staying true to our founding value of inclusion, ACCA has become a truly global organisation, working for the public good. When ACCA was founded in 1904, nobody could have predicted how much we’d achieve. Our story has been one of innovation and growth. But above all, it’s a story of more people’s careers launched, lives transformed, and many dreams come true.”

“We have an amazing community of talented and committed members around the world undertaking successful careers and making positive and sustainable impact on countless businesses, organisations and communities, creating huge benefits for the global economy.”

The election of Ayla Majid to the office of president at the recent AGM, along with Melanie Proffitt as deputy president and Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan as vice president, makes this the first time in ACCA’s history that women have held all three officer posts at the same time. It’s another milestone for the professional accountancy body, which was the first to admit women to membership in 1909.

Helen Brand OBE, chief executive of ACCA remarked, “2024 has truly been a landmark year for us. In May our membership numbers exceeded a quarter of a million. In September we launched our new Professional Diploma in Sustainability, and earlier this month we were recognised with a special nomination in the international category of the UN Trade and Development which recognised our work to improve reporting and skills capacity building on sustainability.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

