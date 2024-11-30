Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court disposed of 4,372 cases, while 1,853 new cases were instituted from October 28 to November 29, 2024.

A statement issued by the PRO office on Friday said the SC has made significant strides in the dispensation of justice under the leadership of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

These achievements reflect a renewed impetus towards clearing the backlog of cases and providing timely relief. It said the chief justice and judges have worked relentlessly to ensure that the highest court of the country remain responsive to the needs of the public.

In addition to accelerating case disposal, the chief justice has placed judicial reforms at the forefront of his agenda. Over the past month, he has chaired several sessions to review progress in key areas, including advancements in information technology to modernise court operations, improvements in case management processes, and the optimization of human resources.

These efforts aim to streamline workflows, reduce delays, and enhance the capacity of judicial staff. The chief justice has also prioritised capacity-building and training initiatives to equip judicial officers and staff with the skills needed to address evolving challenges.

Recognising the importance of public engagement, the chief justice has emphasised broader consultation with stakeholders through feedback mechanisms. These initiatives are designed to make the judiciary more transparent, accessible, and citizen-focused, ensuring that the Supreme Court continues to uphold its constitutional mandate with integrity and efficiency.

The Supreme Court remains steadfast in its resolve to deliver justice promptly and uphold the rule of law. Under the leadership of the chief justice, the institution is poised to continue its efforts toward institutional growth, judicial excellence, and public trust.

