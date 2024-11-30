AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-30

Chinese stocks post monthly gain on hopes of better Beijing data

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks rallied on Friday, ending the month higher as investors anticipated positive factory data this weekend and more stimulus from a key policy meeting next month.

The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 1.14%, ending a two-week losing streak for weekly moves, and gaining 0.7% in November. The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.93% at 3,326.46.

The chip sector sub-index rose 2.38%, the consumer staples sector added 0.95%, and the real estate index climbed 0.75%.

Hong Kong equities also edged up, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index climbing 0.29% to 19,423.61.

However, being more sensitive to international investors’ sentiment towards China, the stocks registered a second month of losses amid looming geopolitical uncertainties and tariff risks.

China’s factory activity likely expanded modestly for a second straight month in November as the stimulus trickled through, a Reuters poll showed, though threats of new US trade tariffs clouded the outlook.

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) due Saturday is expected to come in at 50.2, higher than October’s 50.1 and above the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction in activity.

Meanwhile, the long-running property downturn is expected to see some improvement, with home prices set to fall at a slower pace this year and next to stabilise in 2026, according to a separate Reuters poll.

Investors are also eyeing December’s Central Economic Work Conference, which could provide more details about the fiscal budget and the scale of stimulus for consumption for the next year, according to Kevin Liu, managing director and strategist at CICC Research.

CSI300 Index Chinese stocks

Comments

200 characters

Chinese stocks post monthly gain on hopes of better Beijing data

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories