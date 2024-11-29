AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Sri Lanka shares end higher, mark third straight monthly gain

  • CSE All Share index settled 0.19% higher at 13,188.99
Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in IT stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.19% higher at 13,188.99, rising for the fourth straight session and closing 1.03% higher for the week.

The benchmark index ended November with a third consecutive monthly gain

Sri Lanka’s statistics department said on Friday its consumer price index fell 2.1% year-on-year for November, after dropping 0.8% in the previous month.

Nation Lanka Finance and Ambeon Capital were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 50% and 12.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 277.7 million shares from 217.6 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher after central bank eases policy with new single benchmark rate

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.80 million) from 5.10 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 612.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.49 billion rupees, the data showed.

