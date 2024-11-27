AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (3.38%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.72%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.56%)
DFML 38.86 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.07%)
DGKC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (5.7%)
FCCL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (10.01%)
FFBL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (10.01%)
FFL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.18%)
HUBC 110.72 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (5.95%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.26%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.25%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (9.99%)
NBP 72.51 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (10%)
OGDC 189.18 Increased By ▲ 9.65 (5.38%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.36%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
PPL 153.45 Increased By ▲ 9.75 (6.78%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.93%)
PTC 17.92 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (9.27%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.31%)
TREET 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
TRG 56.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.47%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,684 Increased By 595 (5.9%)
BR30 31,445 Increased By 1935.9 (6.56%)
KSE100 99,269 Increased By 4695.1 (4.96%)
KSE30 31,032 Increased By 1587.6 (5.39%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher after central bank eases policy with new single benchmark rate

  • CSE All Share index settled 0.7% higher at 13,049.83
Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 04:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a second straight session on Wednesday after the country’s central bank set a new single policy rate of 8%, easing monetary settings below previously used benchmarks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.7% higher at 13,049.83.

The island nation’s economy is expected to expand by 4.5% to 5% in 2024, its first increase in three years, an official at the central bank said after the release of its monetary policy decision.

Nation Lanka Finance PLC and SMB Finance PLC were the top gainers by percentage on the CSE All Share, rising 50% each.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as energy, industrials gain

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 97.7 million shares from 40.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.64 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.5 million) from 1.14 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 255.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.50 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher after central bank eases policy with new single benchmark rate

‘Enough is enough’: IG Islamabad says will not allow ‘terrorism under the guise of protest’

Pakistan inflation to ease further in November 2024, says Ministry of Finance

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

Oil prices rise, with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire and OPEC+ policy

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Read more stories