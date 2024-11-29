AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
DCL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
DFML 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
FFBL 75.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
FFL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.39%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
NBP 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
OGDC 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.32%)
PAEL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.35%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.29%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.86%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.38%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.21%)
TREET 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.48%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (7.91%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,791 Increased By 15.6 (0.15%)
BR30 32,449 Increased By 215 (0.67%)
KSE100 100,339 Increased By 256.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 31,184 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.03%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool look to deepen Man City crisis, Amorim seeks first Premier League win

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2024 11:57am

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool can take another giant step towards just a second English top-flight title in 35 years against fragile Manchester City on Sunday as Ruben Amorim aims for a first Premier League win as Manchester United manager.

The top-of-the-table clash at Anfield offers Arsenal, who face West Ham, and Chelsea, who host Aston Villa, the chance to gain ground.

AFP Sport picks out some of the key talking points ahead of this weekend’s action:

Liverpool’s league to lose?

Arne Slot’s rampant Reds go into the weekend off the high of beating Real Madrid 2-0 to top the Champions League table.

Liverpool have barely put a foot wrong in the Premier League either, surging into an eight-point lead after just 12 games.

All three teams who have enjoyed a lead of eight points or more at this stage of the season in Premier League history have gone on to win the title.

City are there for the taking.

Winless in six matches, the English champions are physically and mentally “fragile”, according to manager Pep Guardiola, who is experiencing the worst run of his career in the dugout.

“It has been, is being and will be a tough season for us. We have to accept it for many circumstances,” he said.

Even at their best during a glorious era under the Catalan, City have failed to tame Anfield, with their last win there in front of a crowd coming back in 2003.

Amorim seeks home comforts

Amorim did not hold back after seeing Manchester United labour to a 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich in his first match in charge last weekend.

“We are going to suffer for a long period,” said the Portuguese coach. “This will take time, but I know we have to win games.”

The visit of struggling Everton to Old Trafford offers the Red Devils the perfect chance to kickstart life under their new boss.

The Toffees (10) are one of only three sides to have scored fewer Premier League goals this season than United’s 13.

Sean Dyche’s men are just two points above the relegation zone and have not beaten United away from home since 2013.

Dominant Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 to top Champions League

United, who sit 12th, need to make the most of home advantage to move swiftly back up the table with daunting trips to Arsenal and City to come in two of their following three league games.

Villa hit the skids

Aston Villa are another side struggling for form. A 0-0 draw against Juventus in midweek extended their winless run to seven games in all competitions.

Unai Emery’s men are still well placed to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League in their first taste of Europe’s elite competition for four decades.

Next up is a difficult trip to Chelsea, who are flying high in Enzo Maresca’s first season in charge.

The Blues sit third, ahead of Arsenal on goals scored, and could easily end the weekend as Liverpool’s closest challengers should City fail to end their winless run at Anfield.

Arsenal have bounced back to form with comprehensive wins over Nottingham Forest and Sporting Lisbon and will go second for 24 hours at least with victory at West Ham on Saturday.

Chelsea Premier League Liverpool Manchester City West Ham

Comments

200 characters

Liverpool look to deepen Man City crisis, Amorim seeks first Premier League win

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

PM Shehbaz reiterates support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Oil prices mixed amid accusations of breaches to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Read more stories