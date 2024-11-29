AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Nov 29, 2024

Lebanon MPs seek end to leadership vacuum with January presidency vote

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament will meet on January 9 to elect a new president, seeking to end more than two years without a head of state, official media reported Thursday, a day after an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire began.

The official National News Agency also reported that parliament on Thursday extended the mandate of army chief Joseph Aoun, himself floated as a potential presidential contender.

“Speaker Nabih Berri called a parliament session to elect a president of the republic on January 9,” the NNA reported.

Lebanon has been without a president since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October 2022, with neither of the two main blocs — the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its opponents — having the majority required to elect one, and unable to reach a consensus.

The NNA also said Thursday that “parliament approved the extension of the mandate of General Joseph Aoun for one year”.

Lawmakers had already extended his term last year, as he had been set to retire on January 10, 2024.

Part of Thursday’s parliament session was attended by French special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, who arrived a day earlier for talks with senior Lebanese officials.

A statement from speaker Berri’s office said he and Le Drian on Thursday “discussed the general situation, political developments and the presidential issue”.

A French diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters that Le Drian came to Lebanon to “relaunch the issue of the presidency and the need for reforms”.

By convention, the presidency goes to a Maronite Christian, the premiership is reserved for a Sunni Muslim and the post of parliamentary speaker goes to a Shiite Muslim.

On Wednesday after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah came into effect, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: “I hope this will be a new page for Lebanon. I hope the coming days will lead to the election of a president.”

