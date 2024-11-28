AGL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 134.15 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.02%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (12.1%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.97%)
DFML 39.97 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.65%)
DGKC 85.71 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.6%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.18%)
FFBL 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FFL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
HUBC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
MLCF 41.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.15%)
NBP 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.52%)
OGDC 190.90 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.39%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
PPL 159.75 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (4.64%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 82.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TOMCL 34.29 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.28%)
TPLP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
TREET 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.98%)
TRG 58.30 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.03%)
UNITY 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,726 Increased By 67.5 (0.63%)
BR30 31,955 Increased By 623.5 (1.99%)
KSE100 99,868 Increased By 598.6 (0.6%)
KSE30 31,116 Increased By 84 (0.27%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s parliament suspended temporarily after row over allegations against Adani group

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 01:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Both houses of Indian parliament were suspended temporarily on Thursday within minutes of opening as opposition lawmakers disrupted proceedings for the third day this week seeking a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group.

US authorities have accused Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and managing director of Adani Green, Vneet S. Jaain, of being part of a scheme to pay bribes of $265 million to secure Indian solar power supply contracts, and misleading US investors during fund raises there.

Indian parliament suspended again in row over US accusations against Adani

“We want a discussion on this in parliament. It is going to be the third day that we are demanding a reply from the prime minister” on the Adani issue, Manickam Tagore, a lawmaker from the main opposition Congress party, which has been leading the protests against the business group, told news agency ANI.

Many of India’s opposition parties accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of favouring Adani and blocking investigations against him in India, accusations both have denied.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been a vocal critic of Adani, said Gautam Adani, 62, should be arrested. While the government has not made any comment on the indictment, Modi’s BJP has said it had no reason to defend Adani, adding that the party was not against industrialists and considered them partners in nation-building efforts.

Indian parliament disrupted over Adani bribery allegations, bonds slide to year low

“Let him defend himself,” BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said on Tuesday, adding that the law would take its course.

Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party Congress party Gautam Adani Adani Group Indian parliament Adani Green Gopal Krishna Agarwal

Comments

200 characters

India’s parliament suspended temporarily after row over allegations against Adani group

PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis

Israeli aggression increases in central Gaza, strikes kill 17 people

Oil slips on US gasoline stocks buildup; traders eye weekend OPEC+ meet

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Read more stories