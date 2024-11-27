AGL 38.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (3.14%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
DCL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
DFML 39.04 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.55%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.41%)
FCCL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.72%)
FFBL 75.50 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (9.64%)
FFL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.5%)
HUBC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (4.55%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (9.68%)
KOSM 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.11%)
MLCF 38.55 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.79%)
NBP 72.20 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (9.53%)
OGDC 186.75 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (4.02%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.97%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.08%)
PPL 151.65 Increased By ▲ 7.95 (5.53%)
PRL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.03%)
PTC 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.85%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.75%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.57%)
TOMCL 32.71 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.31%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.43%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.15%)
TRG 55.84 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.18%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,614 Increased By 524.5 (5.2%)
BR30 31,096 Increased By 1587.6 (5.38%)
KSE100 98,904 Increased By 4329.6 (4.58%)
KSE30 30,902 Increased By 1457.6 (4.95%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian parliament suspended again in row over US accusations against Adani

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 12:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s lower house of parliament suspended proceedings for a second day on Wednesday after disruption by lawmakers calling for a discussion of US accusations of bribery and fraud against the ports-to-power Adani Group.

Gautam Adani, the billionaire founder of the conglomerate, his nephew Sagar Adani and six others have been charged for their alleged roles in a $265-million scheme to bribe Indian officials to win solar power supply deals in five regions.

The Adani Group has denied the charges as “baseless” and vowed to “seek all possible legal recourse”. Indian opposition parties, especially the Congress, have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of shielding Adani and blocking investigations against him in India.

They deny the accusations.

Parliament proceedings were disrupted for the second day since the winter session began this week, with members shouting slogans and demanding discussion of the Adani allegations. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been a vocal critic of Adani, said Gautam Adani should be arrested.

“The gentleman has been indicted in the United States … and the government is protecting him,” Gandhi told reporters outside parliament.

The government has made no comment on the indictment but the ruling BJP has distanced itself from the controversy.

Indian parliament disrupted over Adani bribery allegations, bonds slide to year low

The BJP had no reason to defend Gautam Adani, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“Let him defend himself,” said the spokesperson, Gopal Krishna Agarwal. “We are not against industrialists. We consider them as partners in nation-building. But the law will take its own course if they do something wrong.”

Narendra Modi India Rahul Gandhi Bharatiya Janata Party Gautam Adani Indian parliament Sagar Adani US accusations against Adani Gopal Krishna Agarwal

Comments

200 characters

Indian parliament suspended again in row over US accusations against Adani

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Oil prices rise, with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire and OPEC+ policy

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Read more stories