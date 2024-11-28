AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
DFML 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
DGKC 84.39 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
FCCL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.3%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.38%)
HUMNL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.5%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.05%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.39%)
NBP 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
OGDC 189.96 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PAEL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.10 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (2.25%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.26%)
SEARL 83.57 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.11%)
TOMCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
TRG 56.38 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,703 Increased By 44 (0.41%)
BR30 31,658 Increased By 327.1 (1.04%)
KSE100 99,894 Increased By 624.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 31,175 Increased By 143.1 (0.46%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-28

Rohingya ‘happy’ at ICC request for Myanmar junta chief warrant

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2024 08:08am

COX’S BAZAR, (Bangladesh): For Rohingya refugees who fled brutal violence in Myanmar, the announcement Wednesday that the International Criminal Court prosecutor was seeking an arrest warrant for the junta chief sparked celebrations.

“We are happy to hear about ICC issuing an arrest warrant against the Myanmar military commander Min Aung Hlaing,” said Rohingya civil society leader Sayod Alam, living in the cramped refugee camps across the border in Bangladesh.

“It’s a success for us.”

Around a million members of the stateless and persecuted Muslim minority live in a sprawling patchwork of Bangladeshi relief camps of Cox’s Bazar, after fleeing killings in their homeland next door in Myanmar.

Min Aung Hlaing — who was head of the army during the 2017 crackdown, now the subject of a UN genocide investigation — has dismissed the term Rohingya as “imaginary”.

The Rohingya endured decades of discrimination in Myanmar, where successive governments classified them as illegal immigrants despite their long history in the country.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan on Wednesday requested the court’s Hague-based judges to grant an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing for alleged crimes against humanity committed against Rohingya.

Rohingya community school teacher Senoara Khatun said she was “happy”.

“The Rohingya were waiting for this,” she said. “I hope every criminal will be brought to justice by the ICC under the law... to take more steps to make them accountable and punish them.”

It is the first application for an arrest warrant against a high-level Myanmar government official in connection with abuses against the Rohingya people.

“Issuing an arrest warrant is good news for us,” said Maung Sayodullah, leader of a civil rights organisation in Cox’s Bazar. “He is the key perpetrator of the 2017 genocide against the Rohingya people.”

But Sayodullah said the violence continued in his original home of Rakhine state, riven by war between Arakan Army (AA) forces and the junta troops.

The region is spiralling towards famine, according to the United Nations.

“We are still not safe in our homeland, Rakhine,” he said, calling for action to stop fighting.

ICC judges must now decide whether to grant the arrest warrants.

If granted, the 124 members of the ICC would theoretically be obliged to arrest the junta chief if he travelled to their country.

Alam, the civil society activist has more immediate concerns than the slow grinding cogs of international justice.

“We want to go back home,” he said. “The international community should work to return us to our home country, Myanmar... for our repatriation, security, and dignity.”

Rohingya Myanmar International Criminal Court Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing

Comments

200 characters

Rohingya ‘happy’ at ICC request for Myanmar junta chief warrant

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories