Tribal clashes in Kurram district leave 89 dead in a week: local official

AFP Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 07:53pm
People mourn over the graves of relatives who were killed after gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles in the Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in Shalozan, Pakistan November 22, 2024. Photo Reuters
People mourn over the graves of relatives who were killed after gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles in the Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in Shalozan, Pakistan November 22, 2024. Photo Reuters

PESHAWAR: Gunfights between feuding communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district continued on Wednesday, a local government official said, as the death toll from a week-long spate of violence rose to 89.

The communities in Kurram district have clashed for decades.

The latest violence began last Thursday when two separate convoys travelling under police escort were ambushed, killing at least 43.

Provincial officials brokered a seven-day truce this weekend, but it did not hold.

“There are still intermittent reports of gunfire from various areas,” a local government official in Kurram district told AFP, asking not to be named.

The death toll of 89 over the past seven days includes two new fatalities from recent fighting, he said.

Local tribal elders are making renewed negotiations for a truce “and it is expected that the ceasefire will take effect either today or tomorrow”, he added.

Police have regularly struggled to control violence in Kurram, which was part of the semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) until it was merged with KP in 2018.

Last month at least 16 people, including three women and two children, were killed in a clash in Kurram.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said 79 people had been killed between July and October in different clashes.

