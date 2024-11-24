AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kurram district: mediators strike 7-day ceasefire deal between warring tribes

AFP Published November 24, 2024 Updated November 24, 2024 10:29pm
Relatives transport a dead body of a victim who was killed in an attack in Kurram district at a mosque in Parachinar, the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on November 22, 2024. Photo: AFP
Relatives transport a dead body of a victim who was killed in an attack in Kurram district at a mosque in Parachinar, the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on November 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

PESHAWAR: Pakistani officials announced a seven-day truce Sunday after days of bitter sectarian gunfights in the country’s northwest Kurram district that have killed at least 82 people and wounded 156 more.

Pakistan is a Sunni-majority country, but Kurram – in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the border with Afghanistan – has a large Shiite population and the communities have clashed for decades.

“Both sides have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, during which they will also exchange prisoners and return bodies to one another,” said Muhammad Ali Saif, spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government.

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

A second local official told AFP that efforts were being made to return up to 20 people who were missing on both sides.

The latest violence began on Thursday when two separate convoys of Shiite Muslims travelling under police escort were ambushed, killing at least 43 and sparking two days of gun battles.

“The clashes and convoy attacks on November 21, 22, and 23 have resulted in 82 fatalities and 156 injuries,” said a local administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Among the deceased 16 were Sunni, while 66 belonged to the Shia community,” he told AFP.

Around 300 families fled on Saturday as gunfights with both light and heavy weapons continued into the night. No fresh casualties were reported on Sunday morning, however.

“The mobile network across Kurram remains suspended and traffic on the main highway is halted,” said the local administration official.

Police have regularly struggled to control violence in Kurram, which was part of the semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas until it was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018.

The ceasefire deal came after a delegation from the provincial government held talks with the Shiite community on Saturday and met the Sunni community on Sunday.

A security official in the provincial capital of Peshawar told AFP the negotiators’ helicopter had come under fire as it arrived in the region, although no one was harmed.

Once a truce was agreed, “we can begin addressing the underlying issues,” provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi said earlier Sunday.

Last month at least 16 people, including three women and two children, were killed in a sectarian clash in Kurram.

Previous clashes in July and September killed dozens of people and ended only after a jirga, or tribal council, called a ceasefire.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said 79 people were killed between July and October in sectarian clashes.

Several hundred people demonstrated against the violence on Friday in Pakistan’s two largest cities, Karachi and Lahore.

KP govt Kurram district Parachinar Kurram Lower Kurram kurram firing

Comments

200 characters

Kurram district: mediators strike 7-day ceasefire deal between warring tribes

People rejected PTI’s protest call, says Ahsan

Three more polio cases take Pakistan’s 2024 tally to 55

Internet services face disruption again in Pakistan

PTI protest: all educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Monday

Belarus President to arrive in Pakistan on November 25: FO

Developing nations blast $300bn COP29 climate deal as insufficient

US SEC issues summons for India’s Adani, nephew on bribery allegations

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in rain-shortened ODI

Two missiles, 27 drones downed over Russia’s Kursk: regional governor

Read more stories