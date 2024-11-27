AGL 38.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (3.14%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
DCL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.94%)
DFML 38.92 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.23%)
DGKC 81.11 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (4.29%)
FCCL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.61%)
FFBL 75.60 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (9.79%)
FFL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.08%)
HUBC 109.40 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.69%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (9.89%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.67%)
MLCF 38.57 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (5.85%)
NBP 72.20 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (9.53%)
OGDC 186.75 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (4.02%)
PAEL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.77%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.08%)
PPL 151.90 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (5.71%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.07%)
PTC 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.24%)
SEARL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.81%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TOMCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.28%)
TPLP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.55%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.22%)
TRG 55.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.07%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.51%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,611 Increased By 521.8 (5.17%)
BR30 31,125 Increased By 1616.6 (5.48%)
KSE100 98,921 Increased By 4347.1 (4.6%)
KSE30 30,908 Increased By 1462.9 (4.97%)
Markets

Markets gain ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 01:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trading on Wednesday, as investors’ focus shifted to key inflation data from the world’s biggest economy for cues on the likely scale of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month.

Investors digested a handful of US economic data on Tuesday indicating the economy remained on solid footing.

Traders will now closely monitor core PCE figures, initial jobless claims and GDP data, set for release later in the day. Markets currently see a 63% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed in December, as per the CME group’s FedWatch tool.

The Fed’s decisions have a significant impact on monetary policy in the Gulf as most of the region’s currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.4%, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp advancing 3.7%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties increased 0.8%. In Dhabi, the index added 0.4%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - steadied, with markets assessing the potential impact of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, and ahead of Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting of producers.

Most Gulf markets end higher; Saudi falls

The Qatari benchmark edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.5% rise in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, fell 0.3%, hit by a 2.8% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group.

Separately, the kingdom approved its state budget on Tuesday for 2025 forecasting a fiscal deficit of 101 billion riyals ($26.89 billion), as its finance minister said Saudi Arabia will continue to spend on massive gigaprojects designed to wean the economy off oil.

