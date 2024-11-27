Markets Print 2024-11-27
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 277.09 278.90 AED 75.27 75.97
EURO 289.58 292.35 SAR 73.52 74.18
GBP 346.58 349.89 INTERBANK 277.70 277.80
JPY 1.77 1.82
=========================================================================
