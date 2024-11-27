KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 94,574.16 High: 99,819.59 Low: 94,180.6 Net Change: 3505.62 Volume (000): 517,936 Value (000): 31,142,453 Makt Cap (000) 2,902,852,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,255.61 NET CH (-) 687.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,336.66 NET CH (-) 606.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,418.15 NET CH (-) 157 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,609.21 NET CH (-) 835.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,152.25 NET CH (-) 511.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,481.57 NET CH (+) 204.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-November-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024