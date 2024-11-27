Markets Print 2024-11-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 94,574.16
High: 99,819.59
Low: 94,180.6
Net Change: 3505.62
Volume (000): 517,936
Value (000): 31,142,453
Makt Cap (000) 2,902,852,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,255.61
NET CH (-) 687.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,336.66
NET CH (-) 606.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,418.15
NET CH (-) 157
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,609.21
NET CH (-) 835.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,152.25
NET CH (-) 511.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,481.57
NET CH (+) 204.85
------------------------------------
As on: 26-November-2024
====================================
