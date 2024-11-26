Sri Lanka shares end higher as energy, industrials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in energy and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.8% at 12,964.03.

Sri Lanka launched a long-awaited bond swap on Tuesday, a major step to completing its $12.55 billion debt restructuring and enabling its fragile economic recovery to continue.

Nation Lanka Finance and Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide were the top gainers by percentage on the CSE All Share, rising 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 40.8 million shares from 85.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.9 million) from 2.16 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 186.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.09 billion rupees, the data showed.