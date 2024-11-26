AGL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.1%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.84%)
BOP 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.23%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.76%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.34%)
DGKC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.49%)
FCCL 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.39%)
FFBL 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.22%)
FFL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
HUBC 108.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.34%)
KEL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.05%)
KOSM 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.44%)
NBP 68.02 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.26%)
OGDC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-2.24%)
PAEL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.35%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PPL 149.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-3.29%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.52%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.11%)
SEARL 79.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.09%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
TOMCL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.97%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
TREET 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.85%)
UNITY 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 10,442 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.59%)
BR30 30,676 Decreased By -550 (-1.76%)
KSE100 97,577 Decreased By -502.9 (-0.51%)
KSE30 30,403 Decreased By -155.7 (-0.51%)
Palm climbs on stronger soyoil prices, anticipation of output decline

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 11:16am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, mirroring gains in rival soyoil prices and supported by anticipation of production declines in Malaysia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 36 ringgit or 0.77%, to 4,735 ringgit ($1,061.18) a metric ton by the midday break.

The palm market is reacting to stronger soyoil prices, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

“Palm oil has also been seeing a lot of selling pressure of late and given the anticipation of weaker output in Malaysia as well as positive sentiment in the soyoil market, the market is looking for catalyst that can drive it higher,” he said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is expected to release its monthly supply-demand data for November on Dec. 10.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.08%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade added 3.02%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm closes higher on stronger rival oils, possible export tax hike in Indonesia

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.31% against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices ticked up in early trade on Tuesday after falling in the previous session as investors took stock of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, weighing on oil’s risk premium.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Rapeseed and mustard planting in India will likely drop as above-average temperatures during the sowing season prompted farmers to switch to crops less affected by heat but offer equally good returns, industry officials told Reuters.

Lower production of India’s main winter-sown oilseed crop could force the country to increase expensive imports of cooking oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil to meet demand.

Palm oil may break support at 4,647 ringgit per metric ton, and fall into 4,510 ringgit to 4,553 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

