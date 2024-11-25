AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,495 Increased By 50 (0.48%)
BR30 31,202 Increased By 12.3 (0.04%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm closes higher on stronger rival oils, possible export tax hike in Indonesia

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday, rebounding from three consecutive sessions of declines, buoyed by stronger rival oils and expectations that Indonesia might raise its December palm oil export taxes and levies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 54 ringgit, or 1.16%, to 4,696 ringgit ($1,055.76) per metric ton at the close.

The Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher following recoveries seen in rival oils during Asian trading hours, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group.

“The almost certain increase in Indonesia’s palm oil export taxes and levies in December 2024 has also boosted a chance of rebound in the Malaysian palm oil futures,” he said.

Bagani said he expected Indonesia’s palm oil reference price for December to increase to $1073.56 per ton.

Indonesia’s crude palm oil reference price for November is currently set at $961.97 per ton and its export tax at $124 per ton.

Palm oil suffers worst week in 19 months with 8% drop

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.02%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.15%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.91%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Cargo surveyors estimated that Malaysian palm oil exports fell between 8.2% and 9.2% during the Nov. 1-25 period.

Oil prices slipped on Monday following 6% gains last week, but supply worries amid mounting tensions between Western powers and major oil producers Russia and Iran kept a floor under prices.

Brent crude futures for January were down 0.68% at $74.66 a barrel as of 1007 GMT. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.38% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports crude palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market palm oil importer

Comments

200 characters

Palm closes higher on stronger rival oils, possible export tax hike in Indonesia

Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

Gold price per tola decreases Rs4,300 in Pakistan

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Oil prices steady as Russia, Iran tensions fuel supply fears

Read more stories