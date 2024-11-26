AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 129.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
DFML 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.42%)
DGKC 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
FFBL 71.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
HUBC 108.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.85%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
NBP 68.20 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (6.55%)
OGDC 189.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-1.93%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 149.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-3.26%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.44%)
PTC 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.26%)
SEARL 80.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
TELE 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.96%)
TOMCL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
TREET 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.26%)
TRG 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
UNITY 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 10,467 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.36%)
BR30 30,774 Decreased By -452.2 (-1.45%)
KSE100 97,882 Decreased By -197.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 30,505 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.18%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar gains after Trump vows tariffs against Mexico and Canada

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 09:39am

SINGAPORE: The US dollar rose broadly against major rivals on Tuesday after President-elect Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Mexico and Canada.

The dollar rose over 2% against the Mexican peso and 1% against its Canadian counterpart. The dollar has been on the back foot in the past few days as US Treasury markets cheered Trump’s pick of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent for US Treasury secretary.

“It’s almost as if Trump wants to remind markets who is in control, after nominating Scott Bessent as Treasury Sec - a man markets expected to cool Trump’s potency,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

“But with the Canadian dollar rising against the Mexican Peso, markets are assuming this will hit Mexico the hardest.”

While traders saw Bessent as an old Wall Street hand and fiscal conservative, he has also openly favoured a strong dollar and supported tariffs.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was last at 107.37.

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.043175, while sterling was last down 0.4% at $1.2516.

The euro zone’s single currency had taken a hit on Friday as European manufacturing surveys showed broad weakness, while US surveys surprised on the high side.

On China, the president-elect said Beijing was not taking strong enough action to stop the flow of illicit drugs crossing the border into the US from Mexico by curbing the export of drugmaking ingredients.

“Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America,” Trump said in a social media post.

China has previously denied the allegations.

Dollar slips with bond yields on Treasury nomination

The Australian dollar fell 0.75% to $0.64555, while the New Zealand dollar touched a one-year low and was last at $0.58075.

Turning to cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was trading at $93,577, well below the record high of $99,830 it touched over the weekend.

Bitcoin met profit-taking ahead of the symbolic $100,000 barrier, having climbed more than 40% since the US election earlier this month on expectations Trump will loosen the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

Dollar US dollar US dollar index australia dollar

Comments

200 characters

Dollar gains after Trump vows tariffs against Mexico and Canada

KSE-100 gains over 1,600 points amid banking sector rally

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Oil steadies amid possible Middle East ceasefire

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

Read more stories