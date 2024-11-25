AGL 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
AIRLINK 128.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.39%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
DCL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
DFML 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
DGKC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.21%)
FCCL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FFBL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.58%)
FFL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.27%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.07%)
KOSM 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.3%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
OGDC 193.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 153.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.16%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PTC 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
SEARL 81.25 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.31%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
TOMCL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
TPLP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.35%)
TRG 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.44%)
UNITY 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 10,525 Increased By 80.3 (0.77%)
BR30 31,179 Decreased By -10 (-0.03%)
KSE100 98,368 Increased By 569.5 (0.58%)
KSE30 30,696 Increased By 215.7 (0.71%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar slips with bond yields on Treasury nomination

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 10:25am

SYDNEY: The dollar relinquished a little of its recent gains on Monday as the pick for US Treasury secretary seemed to reassure the bond market and pulled yields lower, shaving some of the currency’s rate advantage.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries slipped to 4.351%, from 4.412% late Friday, as President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of fund manager Scott Bessent was welcomed by the bond market as an old Wall Street hand and a fiscal conservative.

However, Bessent has also been openly in favour of a strong dollar and has supported tariffs, suggesting any pullback in the currency might be fleeting.

“Bessent has publicly lauded dollar strength following news of Trump’s election win, so I admit to being somewhat perplexed by the suggestion that the weakening in the dollar is because of his appointment,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX research at NAB.

“He is an avowed fiscal hawk, so perhaps that has something to do with it, but seeing is going to be believing in this regard.”

The dollar was likely due some consolidation having risen for eight weeks in a row for only the third time this century and many technical indicators were flashing overbought.

The index was last down 0.5% at 106.950, having hit a two-year peak of 108.090 on Friday. The dollar dipped 0.4% on the Japanese yen to 154.11, and further away from its recent peak of 156.76.

The euro edged up 0.5% to $1.0478 and away from Friday’s two-year trough of $1.0332.

Dollar hugs 13-month peak as market awaits next Fed cue

Resistance is up at $1.0555 and $1.0610, with support around $1.0195 and the major $1.0000 level.

Rate outlooks diverge

The single currency had taken a hit on Friday as European manufacturing surveys (PMI) showed broad weakness, while the US surveys surprised on the high side.

The contrast saw European bond yields fall sharply, widening the gap with Treasury yields to the benefit of the dollar.

Markets also priced in more aggressive easing from the European Central Bank, with the probability of a half-point rate cut in December rising to 59%.

At the same time, futures scaled back the chance of a quarter-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve in December to 52%, compared to 72% a month ago.

Markets now imply 154 basis points of ECB easing by the end of next year, compared to just 65 basis points from the Fed.

Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting are due on Tuesday and will offer more colour on the decision to cut by 50 basis points and the discussion for future easing.

Also due this week are figures on US and EU inflation, which will further refine the outlook for rates. Data on UK retail sales also disappointed, leading the market to price in more chance of a rate cut from the Bank of England, albeit in February rather than December.

That saw the pound touch a six-week low on Friday at $1.2484.

Early Monday, sterling had bounced 0.4% to $1.2591, but remained well short of last week’s top of $1.2714.

In the crypto world, Bitcoin was trading at $97,567 and off last week’s record top of $99,830, having run into profit-taking ahead of the symbolic $100,000 barrier.

Bitcoin has climbed more than 40% since the US election on expectations Trump will loosen the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

bitcoin Dollar US dollar US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar slips with bond yields on Treasury nomination

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, claims Aurangzeb

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Oil prices ease but remain near 2-week highs on Russia, Iran tensions

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Read more stories