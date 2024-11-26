AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-26

US urges restraint on both sides in protests

AFP Published 26 Nov, 2024 06:55am

WASHINGTON: The United States appealed on Monday for restraint from Pakistani authorities and thousands of protesters marching on the capital to call for the release of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

“We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence and, at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for Pakistan’s laws and constitution as they work to maintain law and order,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

US urges restraint on both sides in protests

