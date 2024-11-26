Markets Print 2024-11-26
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (November 25, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.97 278.79 AED 75.26 75.97
IEURO 288.85 291.61 SAR 73.52 74.18
GBP 346.40 349.68 INTERBANK 277.70 277.85
JPY 1.77 1.82
=========================================================================
