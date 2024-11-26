Markets Print 2024-11-26
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 25, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 98,079.78
High: 99,317.48
Low: 97,137.64
Net Change: 281.55
Volume (000): 281,098
Value (000): 18,101,799
Makt Cap (000) 3,010,452,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,942.87
NET CH (-) 124.13
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,942.92
NET CH (-) 87.43
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,575.15
NET CH (+) 662.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,444.88
NET CH (+) 47.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,663.60
NET CH (-) 18.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,686.42
NET CH (+) 75.08
------------------------------------
As on: 25-November-2024
====================================
