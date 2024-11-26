AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Markets Print 2024-11-26

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 25, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 25, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 98,079.78
High:                      99,317.48
Low:                       97,137.64
Net Change:                   281.55
Volume (000):                281,098
Value (000):              18,101,799
Makt Cap (000)         3,010,452,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,942.87
NET CH                    (-) 124.13
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,942.92
NET CH                     (-) 87.43
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 27,575.15
NET CH                    (+) 662.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,444.88
NET CH                     (+) 47.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,663.60
NET CH                     (-) 18.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,686.42
NET CH                     (+) 75.08
------------------------------------
As on:              25-November-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

