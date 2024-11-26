KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 25, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 98,079.78 High: 99,317.48 Low: 97,137.64 Net Change: 281.55 Volume (000): 281,098 Value (000): 18,101,799 Makt Cap (000) 3,010,452,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,942.87 NET CH (-) 124.13 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,942.92 NET CH (-) 87.43 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,575.15 NET CH (+) 662.73 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,444.88 NET CH (+) 47.13 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,663.60 NET CH (-) 18.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,686.42 NET CH (+) 75.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-November-2024 ====================================

