Futures spread down 172bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 172bps to 12.70 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 13.3 percent to 182.34 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 160.97 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter, however, declined by 14.8 percent to Rs 6.86 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 8.05 billion.

