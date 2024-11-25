AGL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.25%)
AIRLINK 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 40.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
DGKC 81.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
FFL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
NBP 64.75 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.95%)
OGDC 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.61%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PPL 154.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.64%)
PRL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PTC 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
SEARL 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.95%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TOMCL 33.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TRG 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.41%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,510 Increased By 64.7 (0.62%)
BR30 31,214 Increased By 24.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 98,371 Increased By 572.7 (0.59%)
KSE30 30,717 Increased By 236 (0.77%)
Futures spread down 172bps

Recorder Review Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 172bps to 12.70 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 13.3 percent to 182.34 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 160.97 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter, however, declined by 14.8 percent to Rs 6.86 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 8.05 billion.

PSX Trading activities Average daily traded value

