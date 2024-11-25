Women’s rights, end to violence: President reaffirms his commitment

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed on the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women’, that they were united in solidarity with women and girls across the world who endured violence in many forms.

“This day serves as a reminder to intensify our efforts to end violence against women and girls,” he said in a message on the observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25.

On this day, he reaffirmed commitment to protect the rights of women, provide them with a safe and enabling environment, and reduce gender-based violence.

“We need to empower women by providing them education, focusing on their skill-building and ensuring their financial independence. It is also essential to raise awareness about women’s rights and eliminate violence against them,” he stressed.

The president said that violence against women was a pervasive human rights issue that affected nearly one in three women globally.

The urgency for immediate and collective action could be gauged from the fact that thousands of women lost their lives annually in acts of violence, he observed.

“This year’s theme “Every 10 Minutes, a Woman is Killed. #NoExcuse. UNiTE to End Violence against Women” calls upon us to increase investments in prevention strategies, survivor support, and systemic reforms to address this grave violation of human rights”, President House Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president said Pakistan stood committed to this cause, aligning its national efforts with this global call to action.

Former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto championed the rights of women, he said, adding in her address at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, she called for economic independence, social equality, and education of women.

‘She firmly believed in creating a society free from exploitation and maltreatment of women where they could rise to the highest level in politics, business, diplomacy, and other spheres of life,” he further added.

The president expressed his satisfaction that in Pakistan, they were making meaningful efforts to end violence against women.

“We have enacted laws to protect them against sexual violence, and harassment at workplaces. Pakistan has also established Family Protection Centres and Women’s Crisis Shelters and increased access to counselling, helplines, and legal aid. Yet, we still have a long way to go. Violence continues to limit women’s access to education, employment, and equal opportunities, particularly for those in vulnerable communities,” he added.

Through their collective efforts, President Zardari said, they could create a safer environment where no woman was subjected to violence.