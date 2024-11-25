KP Governor issues directives for TDPs relief in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday issued special directives to the Pakistan Red Crescent to extend all possible relief and assistance to the temporary displaced persons (TDPs) in the Tribal District of Kurram.

In response to the ongoing humanitarian needs, the Governor emphasized the urgent need for immediate support to those affected by the displacement.

Following the instructions of Chairman Habib Malik Orakzai, the Emergency Response Team of the Pakistan Red Crescent has been deployed to the areas of Hangu and Thall for rapid emergency response.

This deployment aims to ensure that relief efforts are swiftly and effectively carried out in response to the needs of the TDPs.

Additionally, Governor Kundi assured that food supplies for the displaced populations in Darsmand and Thall have been secured for the upcoming days, ensuring that no individual is left without essential resources during this challenging time.

Today, in collaboration with the district administration, the Pakistan Red Crescent conducted a thorough assessment of the situation.

A comprehensive report based on the findings will be submitted shortly to further guide the relief efforts.

Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains steadfast in its commitment to providing continuous support and assistance to the displaced individuals, ensuring their immediate needs are met with the utmost urgency.

It is worth mentioning here that dozens of persons were died and injured during the ongoing clashes between local tribes.