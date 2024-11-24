AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

Over 18 killed in fresh Kurram violence

Naveed Siddiqui Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: Over 18 people were killed and more than 25 injured as a result of fresh violence in restive Kurram District, police and health officials confirmed via phone.

The fresh clashes began following Thursday’s deadly gun-attack on convoy of some 200 passenger vehicles enroute to Peshawar from Parachinar. The incident left over 45 dead including seven women and five children.

DHO Upper Kurram Dr Qaiser Abbas told Business Recorder on phone that a total of 98 casualties have been reported in restive area and many of them received at DHQ hospital Alizai.

He further said that nine serious patients have been shifted to Peshawar via air ambulance.

The Chief Minister ordered Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur and Government Spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif to reach immediately to Kurram to control the situation.

Sources said that a high-level meeting was underway till filing of this story to restore peace and bring normalcy in the tense Kurram region.

DHO Qaiser Abbas disclosed that out of total 18 fatalities, only eight bodies were received to DHQ hospital. Higher authorities have rushed to Kurram to assess the situation.

Sources revealed that sectarian fighting has been intensified in Balishkhel, Kharkali, Kunj Alizai, and Maqbal villages. Authorities said fresh violence erupted among two groups due to Thursday’s horrific incident.

Sources claimed that both sides are using heavy and automatic firearms.

Educational institutions and business centres in the Kurram District have been closed due to the ongoing violence since last three days. However, authorities and security forces are working to control the situation and prevent further escalation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Kurram district Kurram Dr Qaiser

Comments

200 characters

Over 18 killed in fresh Kurram violence

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

PTI protest, sit-in: Security level elevated to maximum alert in Capital

‘Petrochemical import halt sparks industry crisis’: FPCCI

Amount worked out by FTO is Rs292.549bn: DGI&I IR probe confirms Rs380m GST fraud

No compromise on water, says Murad

Read more stories