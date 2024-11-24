Over 18 killed in fresh Kurram violence

ISLAMABAD: Over 18 people were killed and more than 25 injured as a result of fresh violence in restive Kurram District, police and health officials confirmed via phone.

The fresh clashes began following Thursday’s deadly gun-attack on convoy of some 200 passenger vehicles enroute to Peshawar from Parachinar. The incident left over 45 dead including seven women and five children.

DHO Upper Kurram Dr Qaiser Abbas told Business Recorder on phone that a total of 98 casualties have been reported in restive area and many of them received at DHQ hospital Alizai.

He further said that nine serious patients have been shifted to Peshawar via air ambulance.

The Chief Minister ordered Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur and Government Spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif to reach immediately to Kurram to control the situation.

Sources said that a high-level meeting was underway till filing of this story to restore peace and bring normalcy in the tense Kurram region.

DHO Qaiser Abbas disclosed that out of total 18 fatalities, only eight bodies were received to DHQ hospital. Higher authorities have rushed to Kurram to assess the situation.

Sources revealed that sectarian fighting has been intensified in Balishkhel, Kharkali, Kunj Alizai, and Maqbal villages. Authorities said fresh violence erupted among two groups due to Thursday’s horrific incident.

Sources claimed that both sides are using heavy and automatic firearms.

Educational institutions and business centres in the Kurram District have been closed due to the ongoing violence since last three days. However, authorities and security forces are working to control the situation and prevent further escalation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024