Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal directed the government of Balochistan to identify and present any bottlenecks hindering execution of various projects, ensuring urgent resolution.

The minister gave the directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects in Balochistan on Monday.

Minister Iqbal directed the government of Balochistan to identify and present any bottlenecks hindering project execution, ensuring urgent resolution. He emphasised the need to optimise the budget, focusing on fulfilling the province’s most pressing needs.

“Given the current economic constraints, it is essential to allocate resources to the most critical projects,” the minister stressed.

The meeting discussed various projects, with the minister instructing authorities to expedite completion of projects with physical progress above 70 per cent. He also directed involvement of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) to utilise satellite imagery for monitoring progress in Balochistan.

