Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Wana, South Waziristan District, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and development initiatives, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military media wing in a statement said that during his interaction with officers and troops, the COAS appreciated the high level of preparedness and exceptional morale to counter hostile threats.

He reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to thwarting the nefarious designs of hostile forces and their facilitators. The army chief, during his visit to Wana, paid heartfelt tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who have made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty.

6 soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Waziristan

General Syed Asim Munir said that the Pakistan Army will continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to LEAs, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, to enhance their capacity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024