World

Hamas says ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials are ‘important step towards justice’

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2024 07:11pm

Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday welcomed the International Criminal Court’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister, calling it an “important step towards justice”.

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader

“(It’s) an important step towards justice and can lead to redress for the victims in general, but it remains limited and symbolic if it is not supported by all means by all countries around the world,” Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim said in a statement.

Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas International Criminal Court Israeli military Israeli forces Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Bassem Naim

