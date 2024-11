AMSTERDAM: The International Criminal Court in The Hague said on Thursday that it had issued warrants for the arrest of Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (also known as Mohammed Deif) and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC said Israel’s acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction was not required.