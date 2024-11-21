AGL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 129.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.65%)
BOP 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.91%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
DFML 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.07%)
DGKC 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
FCCL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.24%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.12%)
MLCF 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 198.22 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (1.68%)
PAEL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.07%)
PPL 157.45 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.08%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
SEARL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TOMCL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TPLP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.5%)
TREET 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.07%)
TRG 61.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.79%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.59%)
BR100 10,397 Increased By 210.3 (2.06%)
BR30 31,640 Increased By 303.3 (0.97%)
KSE100 97,333 Increased By 1786.4 (1.87%)
KSE30 30,180 Increased By 601.8 (2.03%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble strengthens slightly vs US dollar

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 02:46pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the US dollar on Thursday but remained above the 100 mark, the highest level in more than a year.

At 0900 GMT, the rouble was up 0.1% at 100.50 against the dollar.

The Russian currency was flat at 106.15 to the euro , according to LSEG data.

The rouble was down 0.3% against the yuan at 13.86 in trade on the Moscow stock exchange.

Russian rouble flat against dollar

The rouble’s official exchange rate, set by the central bank, broke through the 100 mark against the US dollar for the first time since October 2023 this week amid concerns of further escalation in Russia’s standoff with the West.

The rouble has been falling since the start of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region on Aug. 6 and has lost nearly 19% in value to the dollar since then, based on LSEG data.

Western sanctions imposed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, on June 12 stopped all trade in dollars and euros at MOEX.

The central bank sets its official dollar rate using over-the-counter (OTC) trade data from banks.

This tends to make the exchange rate more opaque and volatile.

The central bank set the rouble exchange rate at 100.22 to the dollar.

One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow exchange and are a guide for OTC market rates, were up 0.5% at 100.74.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.7% as concerns over escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine outweighed the impact of a bigger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble strengthens slightly vs US dollar

CASA-1000 power transmission system: JWG holds meeting with World Bank, IFI reps in Turkiye today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Oil prices climb as geopolitical tensions outweigh US inventories

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

Read more stories