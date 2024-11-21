AGL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 129.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.65%)
BOP 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.91%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
DFML 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.07%)
DGKC 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
FCCL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.24%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.12%)
MLCF 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 198.22 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (1.68%)
PAEL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.07%)
PPL 157.45 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.08%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
SEARL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TOMCL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TPLP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.5%)
TREET 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.07%)
TRG 61.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.79%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.59%)
BR100 10,397 Increased By 210.3 (2.06%)
BR30 31,640 Increased By 303.3 (0.97%)
KSE100 97,333 Increased By 1786.4 (1.87%)
KSE30 30,180 Increased By 601.8 (2.03%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge lower, tech stocks drag after Nvidia’s disappointing forecast

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 02:03pm

Europe’s main stock index slipped on Thursday, as market sentiment was tepid with geopolitical tensions boosting some safe-haven bids, while chip shares were the biggest drag after sector bellwether Nvidia’s disappointing revenue forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged down 0.1%, as of 0820 GMT, on track for its fifth straight session of declines amid uncertainties around the escalating Ukraine-Russia conflict and the likely domestic impacts of Donald Trump’s US Presidential victory.

Safe-haven bids Gold and Swiss franc were up, while the dollar was subdued in anticipation of more clarity on Trump’s proposed policies and prospects of less aggressive US interest rate cuts.

Shares of chip makers ASML, Infineon and ASM International slipped, after AI chip leader and world’s largest company by market value Nvidia forecast its slowest revenue growth in seven quarters.

Europe’s STOXX 600 regains steam, tech stocks lead charge

However, Soitec jumped 14%, after the French semiconductor materials supplier’s half-year results, limiting the tech sector’s losses.

Personal and household goods, retail and autos were the worst-hit sectors, down between 0.8% and 1.0%.

CTS Eventim fell 8% following the German ticketing group’s nine-month results, while JD Sports Fashion slumped 13%, after the sportswear retailer warned that its annual profit would come in at the lower end of its guided range.

Halma was up 9%, after the health and safety device maker reported its half-year results.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European shares edge lower, tech stocks drag after Nvidia’s disappointing forecast

CASA-1000 power transmission system: JWG holds meeting with World Bank, IFI reps in Turkiye today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Oil prices climb as geopolitical tensions outweigh US inventories

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

Read more stories