AGL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 129.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.24%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
DFML 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.6%)
DGKC 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
FCCL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.18%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
HUBC 110.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.35%)
MLCF 39.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 198.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
PAEL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.94%)
PPL 157.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.92%)
PRL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
SEARL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TOMCL 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TPLP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.95%)
TREET 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.95%)
TRG 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.52%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.59%)
BR100 10,404 Increased By 217.1 (2.13%)
BR30 31,655 Increased By 318.7 (1.02%)
KSE100 97,323 Increased By 1776.2 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,178 Increased By 600.5 (2.03%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday to release further bailout funds

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 01:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka expects the IMF to announce a staff level agreement on its third review of the country’s bailout programme on Friday, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told the first sitting of the new parliament.

Once IMF executive board approval is given, a further tranche of about $337 million in funds is expected to be released to Sri Lanka.

Dissanayake’s Marxist-leaning National People’s Power (NPP) coalition won a record 159 seats in the 225-member parliament in a general election last week.

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund is in Colombo for the third review of its $2.9 billion programme and will hold a press briefing on Saturday.

Dissanayake also outlined plans to complete a $12.5 billion debt restructuring with bondholders in December.

Sri Lanka will enter into individual agreements with bilateral creditors including Japan, China and India needed to complete a $10 billion debt restructuring, he added.

“Our economy is hanging by a thread. This economy cannot absorb any shocks. We have to think deeply and in detail about the policy decisions we take.

Sri Lanka to begin talks with IMF to take forward $2.9bn bailout, president says

The moment we obtained power our priority was to build confidence and reassure stakeholders,“ he told lawmakers.

“We need to do much more to put the economy on a stable path.”

A nation of 22 million, Sri Lanka was crushed by a 2022 economic crisis triggered by a severe shortage of foreign currency that pushed it into a sovereign default and caused its economy to shrink by 7.3% in 2022 and 2.3% last year.

The president will have to present an interim budget in the next few weeks, as well as find ways to reduce taxes and increase welfare, which were his key election pledges, without derailing the IMF programme.

Sri Lanka is expected to grow 4.4% in 2024, according to World Bank data, for the first time in three years.

World Bank IMF Sri Lanka IMF programme Sri Lanka IMF Sri Lanka economy IMF Staff Report Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday to release further bailout funds

CASA-1000 power transmission system: JWG holds meeting with World Bank, IFI reps in Turkiye today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Oil prices climb as geopolitical tensions outweigh US inventories

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

Read more stories