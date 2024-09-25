AGL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4%)
World

Sri Lanka to begin talks with IMF to take forward $2.9bn bailout, president says

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 07:27pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on Wednesday that he plans to begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) immediately to take forward the country’s $2.9 billion bailout programme.

IMF says ready for talks with Sri Lanka’s new leftist government

“Additionally, to advance our debt restructuring program, we are negotiating with relevant creditors to expedite the process and secure necessary debt relief,” Dissanayake said in a televised address.

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economy IMF sri lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake

