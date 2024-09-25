Sri Lanka to begin talks with IMF to take forward $2.9bn bailout, president says

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on Wednesday that he plans to begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) immediately to take forward the country’s $2.9 billion bailout programme.

“Additionally, to advance our debt restructuring program, we are negotiating with relevant creditors to expedite the process and secure necessary debt relief,” Dissanayake said in a televised address.