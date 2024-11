JAKARTA: Indonesia’s current account deficit narrowed to 0.6% of gross domestic product (GDP), or $2.2 billion, in the third quarter from 0.9% of GDP in the previous quarter, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The balance of payments for the third quarter was a surplus of $5.9 billion, Bank Indonesia (BI) added.