AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
AIRLINK 131.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.48%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.46%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
DFML 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.65%)
DGKC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.74%)
FCCL 32.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
FFBL 75.09 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (9.44%)
FFL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
MLCF 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
OGDC 195.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PAEL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
PPL 155.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PTC 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 82.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.42%)
TELE 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TOMCL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
TPLP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TREET 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.83%)
TRG 62.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.53%)
UNITY 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
BR100 10,348 Increased By 161.7 (1.59%)
BR30 31,484 Increased By 147.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 96,646 Increased By 1099.5 (1.15%)
KSE30 29,976 Increased By 397.7 (1.34%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars come unstuck, doves wager on big kiwi rate cuts

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 10:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were on the back foot again on Thursday as a fledgling rally was foiled by a renewed jump in their US counterpart, while the kiwi felt the added weight of aggressive rate cut wagers.

The pullback ended three days of gains and came despite a pick up in commodity prices.

Traders pointed to higher Treasury yields and speculation the Federal Reserve might not cut rates in December after all.

Markets imply a 54% chance of a Fed cut, down from 83% a week earlier.

That left the Aussie at $0.6508, having dipped 0.4% overnight after failing to clear resistance at $0.6545.

Support lies around $0.6480 and $0.6440.

The kiwi dollar faded to $0.5878, after topping out at $0.5922 overnight.

Major support lies at $0.5837/40. Sentiment was not helped by a gloomy outlook from New Zealand Treasury, which warned a hoped-for economic recovery would likely be delayed.

The downbeat assessment led markets to price in more chance the Reserve Bank of New Zealand would chop its 4.75% cash rate by a super-sized 75 basis points at a policy meeting next week.

Swaps now imply 56 basis points of easing, or a 100% probability of 50 basis points and around 26% for 75 basis points. Two-year swap rates were back at 3.755%, having spiked as high as 3.917% last week.

Australian, NZ dollars keep rally alive, for now

Most economists assume the RBNZ will go by 50 basis points given larger moves have only come during crises, but they also expect the bank to flag a lot more easing lies ahead.

“Anything less than 50bps next week, or a signal of fewer cuts to come next year, would cause a massive move in Kiwi rates in the wrong direction - higher,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

“If the RBNZ cut as we suggest, and signal more to come, we’d expect to see market rates holding in a lower range, compared to the US, and that widening rate differential will enforce the weak tone in the Kiwi currency.”

One bright spot for the economy was prices for dairy, the country’s biggest export earner, which have risen well above their long-run average in recent weeks.

The boost to farmers is all the greater as dairy is priced in US dollars, lifting the return in kiwi dollars.

Australian and New Zealand dollars kiwi dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars come unstuck, doves wager on big kiwi rate cuts

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Buying momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,100 points

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian billionaire Adani charged in US with bribery; Adani Group shares tumble

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions; higher-than-expected US inventories cap gains

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

Read more stories